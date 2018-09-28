BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A convicted rapist in Louisiana is accused of attacking a correctional officer and trying to rape her.

A Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections release says 34-year-old Jeffery Ford came up behind a Dixon Correctional Institute officer Thursday, put her in a choke hold and threw her down. It says the officer and several other inmates fought off Ford, who is now charged with attempted second-degree rape. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Ford is currently in administrative segregation pending an investigation. He’s serving 40 years for a 2003 attempted aggravated rape conviction out of Orleans Parish.





