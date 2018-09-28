HONOLULU (AP) - A retired Honolulu police sergeant is charged with sexual assault after a woman reported that he made unwanted advances while he oversaw her driver’s license road test.

According to police records, Corbett Roy was arrested Wednesday on three counts of fourth-degree sex assault and one count of harassment. He was released on $1,000 bail.

A message left by The Associated Press Friday at a possible phone number for Roy was not returned. It’s unknown if Roy has a lawyer.

Honolulu Department of Customer Services Director Sheri Kajiwara says Roy was the woman’s road test examiner last week. She says the woman passed her road test, had her picture taken, paid and then reported her allegations to a clerk.

Kajiwara says Roy denied the allegations.





