PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona’s law aimed at anti-Israel boycotts has been blocked by a federal court.

A U.S. District Court judge in Phoenix issued a preliminary junction Wednesday, saying the law enacted in March 2016 likely violates state contractors’ free speech rights under the First Amendment.

The law requires any company that contracts with state or local government submit a written certification that it isn’t currently boycotting Israel and won’t do so.

The Arizona law is similar to legislation passed in other states.

Earlier this year, a federal court blocked a comparable Kansas law. The Kansas Legislature subsequently amended.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a case challenging the Arizona law on behalf of an attorney and his one-person law office, which contracts with the government to provide legal services to incarcerated individuals.





