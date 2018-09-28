By - Associated Press - Friday, September 28, 2018

PHOENIX (AP) - A former suburban Phoenix BMX coach accused of molesting several children has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Randall McCamman was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to sexual conduct with a minor, attempt to commit molestation of a child and furnishing obscene materials to a minor.

McCamman used to volunteer as a coach for BMX riders before the parent of a boy found sexually explicit text messages on the child’s phone. Gilbert police launched an investigation and found there were numerous victims ages 5 to 17 who were abused.


