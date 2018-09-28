BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A political consultant from western New York has pleaded guilty to bribing a judge with hockey tickets and job promises in exchange for favors in legal cases.

G. Steven Pigeon pleaded guilty Friday in Erie County Court in Buffalo.

The state Supreme Court judge who accepted the bribes, John Michalek, pleaded guilty and stepped down two years ago.

The New York Attorney General’s Office says emails and text messages between Pigeon and Michalek from 2012 to 2015 show Pigeon offering Michalek gifts and discussing pending lawsuits in which Pigeon had an interest.

As part of Friday’s plea, Pigeon, a former Erie County Democratic Party chairman, will lose his law license. He faces up to a year in jail when he is sentenced in December.





