PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A former state senator has pleaded guilty to bank fraud and tax charges.

James Doyle, of Pawtucket, appeared before a federal judge on Friday. He signed a plea agreement last month.

Doyle was charged with 31 counts of bank fraud, one court of filing a false tax return and one count of failing to file a tax return.

Doyle was accused of defrauding three banks out of $250,000 to $550,000 through a check-kiting scheme. Federal prosecutors said he wrote checks from a bank account despite not having sufficient funds, then deposited them in other banks and withdrawing funds.

The U.S. Attorney’s office did not say what sentence it would recommend Doyle is sentenced Jan. 18.

The Democrat resigned from the Senate in January, citing struggles with alcohol.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.