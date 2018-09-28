GREENSBORO, Ala. (AP) - A grand jury will consider whether to indict a man already charged in a boating crash that killed two people in west Alabama on July 4.

District Attorney Michael Jackson said Friday grand jurors in Hale County will review the deadly accident.

Richard Latham Jr. was arrested on two counts of reckless murder shortly after the crash, which occurred on the Black Warrior River near Moundville. He also is charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

Authorities say the 29-year-old Latham was drinking and driving a ski boat on the river when the crash occurred near a boat landing at Moundville. Killed were 46-year-old Richard Glover of Akron and 23-year-old Destiny Graben of Northport.

An attorney for Latham, Jim Standridge, said there’s a “genuine issue” about the cause of the crash.





