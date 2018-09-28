MOUND CITY, Kan. (AP) - An eastern Kansas jail employee has been arrested on suspicion of sexual battery.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release the employee was taken into custody Thursday at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail on the misdemeanor charge. The Linn County Attorney’s Office had requested this summer that the KBI investigate the 48-year-old jail employee.

The release provided no other details about what happened.





