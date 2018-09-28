FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A jury is reconvening for its first full day of deliberations in the trial of a North Dakota man accused in the killing of a pregnant woman whose baby was cut from her womb.

William Hoehn (heyn) is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of Savanna Greywind. Hoehn’s girlfriend, Brooke Crews, is serving a life sentence in the killing.

Hoehn says he knew nothing about Crews’ plan to kill their neighbor and take her baby.

Crews was the key witness in Hoehn’s trial this week. She said she didn’t “explicitly” tell Hoehn what she planned. But, she said, when he came upon her carrying out the killing in the couple’s apartment bathroom, he tightened a rope around Greywind’s neck to ensure she was dead.





