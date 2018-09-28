MOSCOW (AP) - The Kremlin says it expects Britain to say what it knows about the identity of the two suspects in the nerve agent poisoning of a former Russian spy so that Russian officials can launch an investigation.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Friday that the allegations made by British-based investigative group Bellingcat and others can’t serve as a basis for such an inquiry, adding that Russia expects Britain to produce official information.

Bellingcat identified one of the two men suspected to have carried out the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter as Col. Anatoly Chepiga of the Russian military intelligence agency GRU who was awarded Russia’s highest medal in 2014.

Peskov said that he has checked and found no information about such a person receiving the award.





