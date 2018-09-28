RENO, Nev. (AP) - Authorities have announced the life sentence of a 35-year-old convicted in the fatal shooting of a Reno man.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says Anthony Roy Galbraith was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for killing 45-year-old Ralph John Lopez on Feb. 17, 2016.

Police say Lopez was found at the entrance of his mobile home park with several gunshot wounds.

Police later discovered threatening text messages that Galbraith sent to Lopez.

Galbraith fled in a stolen car but was found the next day.





