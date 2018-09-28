PITTSBURGH (AP) - A homicide suspect who went on the lam for 15 years and traveled through three different countries will now spend less time in prison than he did on the run.

Keith Thompson was sentenced Thursday to serve six to 12 years in prison for the 2003 killing of 34-year-old Michael Brown in Pittsburgh. The 37-year-old Thompson had pleaded no contest to third-degree murder.

After Brown’s death, Thompson fled to Miami and the Bahamas before police could arrest him. He was found and apprehended in Jamaica in February and was extradited back to Pittsburgh.

Investigators say Thompson told police he had been with Brown before his murder in 2003. Brown had been shot multiple times and was bound with clear tape when his body was found.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.