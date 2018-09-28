MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire police officer has been injured in the process of trying to arrest a man for an outstanding warrant.

Officers arrived at a Manchester apartment after midnight Friday over complaints about loud music. One man, identified as 25-year-old William Farnsworth, fled into the apartment. Realizing Farnsworth had an outstanding warrant for criminal trespassing, officers attempted to interview him.

Police say Farnsworth fled the apartment and hid on the building roof. Police chased him down and attempted to handcuff Farnsworth. In the process, Officer Canada Stewart injured her hand.

Farnsworth was tasered and arrested. He was briefly hospitalized before being charged with burglary, resisting arrest/detention, simple assault and criminal mischief. He is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court Friday.

No one answered the phone at a listing for Farnsworth.





