ASTON, Pa. (AP) - U.S. Marshals have captured a Pennsylvania man accused of sexually assaulting two young girls and leading authorities on a manhunt for more than a week.
David Hamilton Jr. was captured around 10:15 a.m. Friday at an Aston home. Authorities went there after getting a tip the 47-year-old Trevose man might be at the residence, which apparently belongs to a female relative.
Authorities say Hamilton was found hiding in a second-floor bedroom closet.
Hamilton had been sought since an arrest warrant was issued last week. He’s accused of sexually assaulting the girls over a five-year period.
Two New Hope police officers spotted Hamilton Sept. 21, but he escaped after a violent struggle during which he allegedly tried to steal an officer’s gun.
It’s not known if Hamilton has retained an attorney.
