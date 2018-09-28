ASTON, Pa. (AP) - U.S. Marshals have captured a Pennsylvania man accused of sexually assaulting two young girls and leading authorities on a manhunt for more than a week.

David Hamilton Jr. was captured around 10:15 a.m. Friday at an Aston home. Authorities went there after getting a tip the 47-year-old Trevose man might be at the residence, which apparently belongs to a female relative.

Authorities say Hamilton was found hiding in a second-floor bedroom closet.

Hamilton had been sought since an arrest warrant was issued last week. He’s accused of sexually assaulting the girls over a five-year period.

Two New Hope police officers spotted Hamilton Sept. 21, but he escaped after a violent struggle during which he allegedly tried to steal an officer’s gun.

It’s not known if Hamilton has retained an attorney.





