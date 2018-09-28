GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - Officials in Mississippi have identified a man found dead on a street earlier this week.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove told news outlets that the victim was 22-year-old Borntava O’Brien Keller of Gulfport.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired on a Gulfport street late Wednesday afternoon and found the victim. One witness said she heard seven or eight shots.

Hargrove is awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been reported.





