ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The New York State Bar Association says the FBI should investigate allegations of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh.

The legal organization issued a statement Friday saying Americans must have confidence in those given lifetime appointments on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The association says the U.S. Senate should delay its vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination pending an FBI review.

The American Bar Association and the dean of Yale Law School are also calling for additional investigations into allegations by Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh assaulted her when they were in high school. Kavanaugh denies the accusation.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, is also pressing for an FBI review. His Republican challenger, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, hasn’t weighed in on the question, saying the decision isn’t up to him.





