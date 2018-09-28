PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) - Investigators say a Wednesday fire at a northeast Mississippi furniture plant was arson.

Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor told local news outlets Friday that officers worked with the state Fire Marshal and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms to reach the determination.

No arrests have been made. The owners of Washington Furniture and the state are offering a $15,000 reward for information.

Also Friday, the fire rekindled while workers were cleaning up.

Plant owner Lyle Harris says two-thirds of the company’s facilities in Pontotoc were destroyed, but he adds the company is converting an undamaged warehouse with the goal of restarting production within three weeks.

The company, owned by Behold Home of Smithville, has promised that its more than 400 workers won’t miss a paycheck.





