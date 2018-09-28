MADISON, Ind. (AP) - Two southern Indiana parents are charged with neglect after authorities determined that the July death of their 3-month-old son was due to methamphetamine ingestion.

Indiana State Police say 32-year-old Deven G. Frisque and 28-year-old Tara L. Savage were arrested this week the death of Eben Frisque. Police say Deven Frisque was arrested in Jefferson County, Indiana, while Savage is awaiting extradition after being arrested in Bedford, Kentucky.

Court records don’t list lawyers for them.

Police say the baby was found unresponsive July 15 inside a Madison apartment and pronounced dead. Investigators say they learned that the couple, who lived at the apartment with Eben and another child, had both used meth and other drugs recently while caring for the children.

An autopsy found Eben had methamphetamine in his system.





