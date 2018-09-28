FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Police have arrested a Fargo man wanted in the shooting death of his father a week ago.

Authorities say 34-year old Christopher Riley was arrested without incident in a city park about 11 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities on Sept. 21 found the body of 60-year old Kevin Riley Sr. at his son’s apartment. Authorities say Christopher Riley had called 911 to report a suicide at the apartment, but there was evidence of a fight prior to the shooting.

An autopsy confirmed a homicide, and authorities issued an arrest warrant for Christopher Riley on Monday.

He faces a felony murder charge that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole. Court documents don’t list an attorney for him.





