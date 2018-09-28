BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Ada County Sheriff’s deputies received a tip overnight about the location of the suspect in a vehicle theft that led to a roughly 16-mile police pursuit and hours-long search of rural farm fields.
The Statesman reports that 36-year-old Travis Darrel Tennant was arrested on numerous charges, including felony grand theft, felony eluding a police officer and felony assault or battery on an officer.
Sheriff’s investigators said the suspect stole a pickup truck Thursday in Meridian, led police on a high-speed chase, drove through a golf course and farm fields, and struck an Ada County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. The man then abandoned the truck in a field and fled on foot.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Tennant had an attorney.
