By - Associated Press - Friday, September 28, 2018

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) - Police in Connecticut are searching for a driver they say struck a state police vehicle in a hit-and-run.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in Windsor. State police say a blue pickup truck rear-ended the police vehicle and fled the scene.

Investigators say the suspect’s vehicle was later found unoccupied.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Connecticut State Police.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide