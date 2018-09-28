WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) - Police in Connecticut are searching for a driver they say struck a state police vehicle in a hit-and-run.
The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in Windsor. State police say a blue pickup truck rear-ended the police vehicle and fled the scene.
Investigators say the suspect’s vehicle was later found unoccupied.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Connecticut State Police.
