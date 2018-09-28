NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) - Police say a 4-year-old boy has died after a single-car crash in New Britain.

Authorities say the child was pronounced dead at a hospital following the incident that occurred in a driveway on Governor Street shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The boy’s name has not been released and no other information was available.

Police said the driver of the car, a 49-year-old man, was uninjured and is cooperating in the investigation.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.