ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York say a man has been shot to death in Rochester, the fourth homicide in the city in a week.
Rochester Police Capt. Michael Callari says officers responded to reports of a person shot on the city’s west side around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Responders located the victim with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.
The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that night.
Police identified the victim Friday as 27-year-old Dominique Wilson of Rochester.
Callari says no suspects are in custody and the investigation is underway.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.