ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York say a man has been shot to death in Rochester, the fourth homicide in the city in a week.

Rochester Police Capt. Michael Callari says officers responded to reports of a person shot on the city’s west side around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Responders located the victim with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that night.

Police identified the victim Friday as 27-year-old Dominique Wilson of Rochester.

Callari says no suspects are in custody and the investigation is underway.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.