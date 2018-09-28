DETROIT (AP) - Two youths are being questioned by police following the theft of new vehicles from a lot near an auto assembly plant in Detroit.

Police have recovered eight vehicles taken Friday morning from Fiat Chrysler’s Jefferson North plant. A Jeep Cherokee SUV and three Dodge Chargers were taken earlier this week from the same lot after thieves used another vehicle to crash through a fence.

Fiat Chrysler officials say the lot is managed by a third party and is used as a shipping yard for Fiat Chrysler vehicles and other brands.

Nine Ram pickup trucks were taken in May from a lot near a truck assembly plant in Warren, just north of Detroit.





