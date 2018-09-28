ELLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say they’re looking for a man suspected of firing a gun at a hospital in upstate New York.
State police say no one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 1 a.m. at Ellenville Regional Hospital, in the Catskill Mountains about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Albany.
Trooper say the man fled the scene in a vehicle that was later found in nearby Napanoch.
Police have identified the suspect as Joshua Stuart. Troopers say he’s white, in his early 40s and was wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Police say he’s believed to be armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.
A statement issued by the hospital Friday morning says the shooting occurred in the emergency department and involved a patient. The hospital has reopened.
