BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) - The Animal Rescue League and state police are trying to identify the former owner or caretaker of a badly malnourished dog found wandering the streets in Beverly.

Officials say the small, terrier-type male, believed to be 10-years-old, has been named Angel and is now getting care. It had no identifying microchip.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston says the dog was dirty and in “appalling condition” when found earlier this week, with overgrown nails that were causing the animal discomfort while walking.

The league, along with Beverly and state police, are asking for the public’s help in tracking down whoever was responsible for Angel’s plight.





