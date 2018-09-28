WYOMING, Mich. (AP) - Police say a woman slain at a western Michigan trailer home park had been dating a 33-year-old man suspected in her death and injured while exchanging gunfire with officers on a freeway.
Wyoming police say 27-year-old Tia Randall was shot to death Thursday.
Officers later spotted a pickup truck the suspect was driving and chased it into nearby Grand Rapids where it crashed on US-131 near downtown.
The suspect was arrested after being struck by a police cruiser. He was in stable condition Thursday at a hospital.
