WYOMING, Mich. (AP) - Police say a woman slain at a western Michigan trailer home park had been dating a 33-year-old man suspected in her death and injured while exchanging gunfire with officers on a freeway.

Wyoming police say 27-year-old Tia Randall was shot to death Thursday.

Officers later spotted a pickup truck the suspect was driving and chased it into nearby Grand Rapids where it crashed on US-131 near downtown.

The suspect was arrested after being struck by a police cruiser. He was in stable condition Thursday at a hospital.





