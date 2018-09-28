SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A man has been given five years in prison for making unauthorized purchases of meat and cheese while working as the head chef for a Sioux City bar and grill.

Woodbury County court records say 52-year-old Carlos Barrera pleaded guilty to a reduced theft charge before he was sentenced Thursday in Sioux City. He also was ordered to pay $14,000 in restitution.

Court documents say Barrera made an estimated 53 unauthorized purchases from Staber Meats between May 9, 2017, and Nov. 9, 2017. The documents say Barrera ordered the items, picked them up in his vehicle and then signed invoices allowing Staber Meats to automatically withdraw payment from Ickey Nickel’s bank account. The documents say Barrera never took the food to the bar.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.