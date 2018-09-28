CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A federal prosecutor says a West Virginia woman has admitted taking out loans and opening accounts in bank customers’ names without their knowledge.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said in a news release Thursday that 46-year-old Karen Kinsley of Grafton pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud. The release said she admitted originating several loans, reopening closed checking and savings accounts and using loan proceeds for personal use and payments on other fraudulent loans.

The release said the activity occurred while Kinsley was a branch manager of the Clear Mountain Bank inside a Sabraton grocery.

The government is seeking a money judgment of $170,000.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.