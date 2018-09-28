GARY, Ind. (AP) - A Gary woman faces battery and other charges for allegedly attacking school staff after learning that her 8-year-old son was missing from his school.

Thirty-year-old Latashay Bonner was charged Thursday with two criminal confinement counts and one battery count. She had not been taken into custody on an arrest warrant as of Friday morning.

Bonner allegedly pushed down a Marquette Elementary School administrator and a teacher, kicked them and repeatedly struck one of them Sept. 13 after learning her son was missing from school property.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports court documents say that before the attack Bonner had asked why only one person was looking for her son, who’d left the school after being accused of inappropriate behavior.

Police say the student was found safe a couple hours later.





