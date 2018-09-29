COMPTON, Calif. (AP) - Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man and a teenage girl and wounded a woman in Compton.
The Sheriff’s Department says a man detained after the Friday afternoon shooting is a person of interest.
Deputies responding to a shooting report shortly before 6 p.m. found the three victims inside a residence. Two were pronounced dead at the scene.
The wounded woman had been shot in the upper torso and was hospitalized in unknown condition.
A handgun was recovered at the scene.
