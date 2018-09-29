ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a 25-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that injured three people outside an Albany nightclub.

Albany police say Shaquille Owens fired several rounds at a 42-year-old man outside the club’s front door at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The victim was hit several times in the torso and is in critical condition at Albany Medical Center.

A 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man standing nearby were also struck by gunfire. Both were treated at the same hospital and released.

Owens was arrested on charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.





