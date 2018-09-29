CHICAGO (AP) - A judge whose order days ago would have allowed a Chicago man accused of concealing the slaying of a disabled man to be released from jail had he posted bond has ordered that bond revoked.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that on Friday, Cook County Judge John Lyke said he decided to revoke 51-year-old Arthur Hilliard’s bond after receiving a report from court officials that concluded it was “more likely than not” that Hilliard would commit another crime if released from custody.

Hilliard never got out of jail after his bond was set over the objections of prosecutors.

Hilliard was charged with concealment of the slaying of Andra Williams, whose stabbed body was found earlier this month dumped in a shopping cart near a building where Hilliard rented a room.





