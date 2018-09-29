HONOLULU (AP) - A man accused of killing and dismembering his mother in their Waikiki apartment has pleaded guilty.

Yu Wei Gong pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday after originally being charged with second-degree murder.

The lower charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Gong also pleaded guilty to second-degree identity theft and abuse of a corpse.

Court documents say Gong admitted to killing his mother, Liu Yun Gong, in September 2016. Yu Wei Gong says it was an accident.

The complaint says when officers asked where his mother was after searching the unit, Yu Wei Gong said she was “in the fridge.” An officer found human remains, including two arms with hands and a decapitated head, in numerous plastic trash bags.

Gong is being held at Oahu Community Correctional Center, and will be sentenced in January.





