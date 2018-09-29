House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi blasted Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday as “hysterical” and unfit to serve on the Supreme Court, putting his judicial career in jeopardy as Democrats ponder pursuing impeachment pending the outcome of the Nov. 6 midterm races.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, made the remarks while speaking at the 2018 Texas Tribune Festival during an interview conducted in light of his emotional testimony on Capitol Hill this week denying sexual assault allegations dating back several decades.

“I couldn’t help but think that if a woman had ever performed that way, they would say ‘hysterical,’” Mrs. Pelosi said, added, according to CBS News. “It’s not time for a hysterical, biased person to go to the court and expect us to say, ‘isn’t that wonderful.’”

Judge Kavanaugh, President Trump’s pick to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy and current member of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, hours after one of his accusers, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, publicly discussed the allegations during a televised hearing with lawmakers.

In addition to adamantly denying the allegations, the Supreme Court hopeful accused Democrats, and the Clinton family in particular, of conspiring to derail his confirmation.

“I think that he disqualifies himself with those statements and the manner in which he went after the Clintons and the Democrats,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, instructed the FBI on Friday to conduct a limited investigation into credible allegations involving his nominee, postponing confirmation proceedings for at least a week.

Even if the FBI probe clears the president’s pick, however, Democrats could pursue his impeachment if the Republicans lose control of the House as a result of the upcoming midterms, Mrs. Pelosi acknowledged.

“Well, let’s take it one step at a time,” the former House speaker said Saturday. “I was asked that yesterday morning, and I said … divine intervention, whatever it takes, let’s see if we can’t get to a better place than that.

“But let me say this,” she added. “If Judge Kavanaugh … if he is not telling the truth, to Congress or to the FBI, then he’s not fit not only to be on the Supreme Court, but to be on the court that he’s on right now.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.