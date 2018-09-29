PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say a 10-year-old boy was shot and wounded and that witnesses reported it happened while he was standing outside his family vehicle when a gun inside the vehicle fired after being moved by another person.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says the injuries that the boy suffered in the incident Friday are serious but not life-threatening.

Fortune says three other people were inside the vehicle when the boy was outside and that everybody involved in the incident is known to each other.

She says the incident is ongoing and that no immediate arrests were made.

No identities were released.





