BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash.
State Police say 72-year-old Ronald Wilson, of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital Friday following a crash on Interstate 195 westbound in Seekonk, near the border with Rhode Island.
Police say Wilson’s vehicle rear-ended a trailer that was being towed by a truck, also traveling westbound.
The truck driver, a 35-year-old man from Scituate, Rhode Island, was not injured. State Police did not release his name publicly. No charges were filed immediately after the crash.
