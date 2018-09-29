NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say a 20-year-old man is in custody after he threw his 4-year-old brother from their New York City apartment building, killing the child.

Officers responding to a 911 call at 3:30 a.m. Saturday found 4-year-old Shimron Smith lying unconscious and unresponsive in the courtyard of a Brooklyn building. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the child’s older brother tossed him from the roof or from the family’s sixth-floor apartment. Charges are pending.





