SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a Syracuse man was high on drugs when he stabbed his 7-year-old nephew in the arm.

Police say 23-year-old Maurice Maddox stabbed the boy in the left arm with a knife just before 8 a.m. Saturday.

Detective George Hack, a police spokesman, says Maddox was cutting himself with a broken piece of glass when officers arrived at the stabbing scene. Hack says Maddox appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Both the victim and Maddox were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at an area hospital.

Maddox was arrested on charges including assault, marijuana possession and endangering the welfare of a child. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.





