DENVER (AP) - Denver police say a security guard was shot and killed after confronting a suspect in another nearby shooting.

According to police, officers were investigating a reported shooting in Denver early Friday morning. Around the same time, they say 28-year-old Lucardio Kroener was working as a security guard in the area and confronted a possible suspect in the first shooting.

Denver Police say Kroener and the man got into a physical struggle, and Kroener was shot and killed. The suspect in the security guard’s death fled; police have not identified that person.

Police say anyone who provides information about the shooting could earn up to $2,000 through their Crime Stoppers program.

The Denver Post reports that the person injured in the first shooting was in critical but stable condition.





