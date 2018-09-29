DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Texas woman at her apartment.

Dallas Police on Saturday said Jeremy 38-year-old Todd Meeks was charged with capital murder in the death of 24-year-old Lin Wang. Wang and her roommate were stabbed at their apartment on Sept. 21.

Police say Meeks was arrested on an unrelated burglary warrant on Friday and confessed to the stabbings during a video-recorded interview. An arrest affidavit says Meeks‘ mother also told police that her son had told her he stabbed two women and described the knife that was used. Meeks is being held at the Dallas County jail on $505,000 bond.

Wang was a recent graduate of the University of Texas at Dallas with a master’s degree in accounting.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.