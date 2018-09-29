ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on a security concern at the Albuquerque airport (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

The Albuquerque airport is pronouncing “all clear” following a security concern involving a suspicions suitcase and airport operations have returned to normal.

The incident Saturday resulted in temporary closures of street access to the Albuquerque Sunport and of the west end of the airport terminal for about two hours.

A Police Department spokesman said the incident began when the suitcase was left unattended and an explosives-detection dog signaled interest in it.

Officer Simon Drobik said the bomb squad’s examination of the suitcase found nothing dangerous and that there was no threat made in the incident.

___

10 a.m.

Street access to the Albuquerque airport and some parts of the airport itself were temporarily closed while authorities check out a suspicious bag found on a baggage claim carousel Saturday.

A Police Department spokesman says the bomb squad is examining the bag and that people who may have a flight departing from the Albuquerque Sunport should contact their respective airlines to find out about possible delays.

The airport says on Twitter that ticketing counters and baggage claim on the west end of the airport terminal are closed.





