The list of cases pending on the Supreme Court’s calendar this year lacks blockbusters — but court-watchers say they’re hopeful some of the big ones get added in before the end of the term.

The justices convene their 2018-2019 session Monday with far more drama over who will be the ninth member of the court than over the cases already on the schedule.

October’s cases include a fight over property rights, whether a death row inmate can be executed if he can’t remember committing the crime following a stroke, and the extent of the Endangered Species Act and unoccupied private land.

But all sides are hoping once a ninth justice is confirmed, the court will be ready to accept some of the more consequential issues now percolating in the lower appeals courts.

Options include gay rights in the workplace, transgender rights in the military, the legality of President Obama’s DACA deportation amnesty and President Trump’s attempted phaseout of the program, the drawing of congressional districts ahead of the 2020 census, and abortion rights for illegal immigrant teens.

“The real key to the coming term is what is in the pipeline,” Noel Francisco, the solicitor general, said at a preview of the term last week.

The court could still be suffering a hangover from its previous term, which ended in June, and which Mr. Francisco called the most consequential in years, with decisions upending 40 years of precedent on mandatory union dues, legalizing sports gambling across the nation, and upholding President Trump’s travel ban.

The term also ended with Justice Anthony M. Kennedy calling it quits after three decades.

Justice Kennedy had been considered a swing vote on cases involving how congressional district lines are drawn in the states — and how much of a role politics can play.

Last term the court punted on several such cases, sending them back to lower courts for more development.

One of those could soon be back.

“A big one to watch is a North Carolina case that could bring the question of the constitutionality of partisan gerrymandering back to the court,” said Brianne Gorod, chief counsel at the Constitutional Responsibility Center.

Another case working its way through lower courts involved whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act protects gay and lesbian employees from workplace discrimination.

Lower courts had traditionally ruled that gay rights wasn’t part of sex discrimination as envisioned in the law — but a handful of appeals courts have since ruled that the law does in fact cover LGBT claims from employees who say they were fired because of their orientation.

Presidential powers could also get tested, as the Trump administration, GOP-led states and immigrant-rights advocates battle over Mr. Obama’s 2012 DACA policy granting tentative legal status to illegal immigrant “Dreamers,” and Mr. Trump’s decision last year to phase out DACA.

One district judge has ruled the original Obama-era DACA illegal — but several other courts have ruled Mr. Trump’s attempt to phase out DACA as illegal.

That’s left a legal minefield that’s now being debated in several appeals courts, and could reach the justices.

The Trump administration is also facing a legal battle in the D.C. federal appeals court over whether the federal government must facilitate abortion services to illegal immigrant minors.

Judges heard oral argument in Washington in that case this week.

None of those are guarantees for this term.

But one case the justices have agreed to hear is a Pennsylvania woman who has a cemetery on her 90-acre farm, and who claims a government law giving the public some access to cemeteries is an abuse of her private property rights.

She brought her battle to state court, arguing the city can’t take her property without just compensation — but because she hadn’t been fined by the city, the court dismissed her case.

Ms. Knick argues she should be able to take her case to federal court without having to wait it out for a state court to hear her property challenge against her local government.

Ilya Shapiro, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, said the case will go a long way toward telling future plaintiffs where to fight their property cases.

“This is unusual because no other constitutional right works this way,” he said, adding if an individual has a Second Amendment challenge, they go straight to federal court.

Criminal defense cases always loom large on the court’s docket, and one this term involves a man who has served his sentence for a heroin-dealing conviction, but is challenging the state’s attempt to forfeit his Land Rover, which he purchased with inheritance and used to commit his felony offenses.

Lower courts ruled the state’s action in taking his car, which was worth more than the fine the man faced, violated the excessive fines clause under the Eighth Amendment.

The Indiana Supreme Court disagreed, and allowed the forfeiture.

parties ranging from the Chamber of Commerce to the American Civil Liberties Union are backing the ex-convict.

“This case may be an issue where liberals and conservatives agree on a pro-criminal defendant case,” said Josh Blackburn, a professor at South Texas College of Law.





