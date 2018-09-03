STELLA, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say one man was killed and another man injured in an ATV accident in Oneida County.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the ATV operator, 50-year-old Piotr Tomaszewski, died Saturday when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The crash injured a passenger, 56-year-old Maciej Turek.
The sheriff’s office says the two men are from Illinois. No further information was released.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.