SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An inmate was fatally stabbed Sunday night at a state prison in Springville.

Alabama Department of Corrections spokesman Bob Horton said the stabbing happened Sunday evening at St. Clair Correctional Facility.

Prison staff found 29-year-old Terry Terrell Pettiway unresponsive and suffering from a stab wound at around 6:45 p.m. Sunday evening. Pettiway was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. He died from his injuries.

The Department of Corrections said a suspect has been identified in the stabbing, but the department is not releasing the person’s name pending an investigation.

The circumstances that led to the fatal stabbing are unclear at this time, the prison system wrote in a press release.

The victim was serving a 10-year sentence for a 2013 conviction for discharging a gun into an occupied building and vehicle in Montgomery County.

Four other inmates have been reported stabbed to death in state prisons this year, including an earlier stabbing at St. Clair.

The Equal Justice Initiative in 2014 filed a class-action lawsuit against the state Department of Corrections because of the number of homicides and assaults at St. Clair. The lawsuit was settled in December.





