President Trump continued his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Labor Day, accusing him of endangering the party’s hopes in the November elections.

Over two tweets, he accused Mr. Sessions of becoming a Democratic tool, apparently over the recent federal indictments of two sitting Republican House members — Reps. Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York.

“Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff…” he wrote in one tweet.

He went on to say that “the Democrats, none of whom voted for Jeff Sessions, must love him now,” before going on to make the ultimate insult in Trump speak — a comparison to former FBI director James Comey.

“Same thing with Lyin’ James Comey. The Dems all hated him, wanted him out, thought he was disgusting - UNTIL I FIRED HIM! Immediately he became a wonderful man, a saint like figure in fact. Really sick!” he wrote.

Mr. Collins and Mr. Hunter were, respectively, the first and second members of Congress to endorse Mr. Trump for president during the 2016 primaries. Mr. Sessions, ironically, was the first senator.

Mr. Collins was indicted on insider-trading charges last month, accused of using his position with a biotech firm to help his family and friends make stock trades before bad news devalued the company. He has said he will not run for re-election in the Buffalo-area district.

A couple of weeks later, federal prosecutors accused Mr. Hunter and his wife of using more than a quarter-million dollars of campaign money for personal purposes and luxury goods. Mr. Hunter is staying in his San Diego-area race.





