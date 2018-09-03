Hundreds of Big Island residents stranded near Kilauea have turned to shelters run by the Red Cross as the volcanic eruption continues to devastate their communities.

“Many, many of those [evacuees] will never be able to go back,” said state Sen. Russell E. Ruderman. “Not many of them realize it yet, so it’s a grieving process.”

At the peak of the crisis, more than 500 people were in shelters that were open to stranded animals as well, including a pet pig. By the end of July, 194 were still in shelters at Pahoa Community Center and the Keaau Armory.

At least 20 “tiny homes” have been built to temporarily house those unable to find other places to live.

Red Cross Regional CEO Coralie Matayoshi said one of the most challenging parts of the relief effort is that the eruption is on an island without many other housing options.

“We don’t have enough hotel rooms like Puerto Rico, where [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] was able to keep housing [hurricane evacuees] for a long length of time. And we don’t have enough housing or rentals as well,” Ms. Matayoshi said.

Paul Klink is a first responder for Team Rubicon, a nongovernmental disaster relief organization, and manages two Red Cross shelters on the island. He said many evacuees were “paralyzed in fear and shock” when they arrived at the shelters and that any step forward is good. He said many in the shelters are struggling with insurance and financial concerns, but that isn’t the crux of the issue.

“The initial shock, my sense is, that it isn’t about money,” Mr. Klink said. “It’s about their ohana, their home, the place where they lived. That sense of home that they’ve lost is more of a shock than the financial shock.”

Puna residents may be able to receive up to $34,000 in disaster relief grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to repair damage, cover lost personal property or find new places to live.

As of early July, FEMA had received 2,040 applications and approved 309. More than 700 others were pending. Those in need must apply by Sept. 12.

Mr. Ruderman said many homeowners fell in love with the area only to realize afterward that insurance wasn’t an option. For them, staying was worth the risk. But for others, Pahoa is one of the cheapest areas to live on the Big Island. Homes in Kona can cost around $500,000 to $600,000, and those in Hilo could go up to $300,000, he said.

Though their homes are lost, Mr. Klink said, he has seen optimism and the Hawaiian spirit alive and well among evacuees and volunteers at the Red Cross shelters.

He said Big Island residents provide children’s Zumba, karaoke and other activities for those in the shelter and that it is “beautiful” to see the community come together.

“Not only is the Aloha and community spirit as high as it’s ever been, but I can tell you that it’s not waxing or waning in the least bit,” he said. “I’ve seen homeless people come in to volunteer. When do you see that? They realize that now somebody is even more worse off then they are.”





