Colin Kaepernick gained a noteworthy ally in his battle against the NFL and his national-anthem campaign — former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmedinejad.

Mr. Ahmedinejad, a public Holocaust denier who led a regime that stones women to death for adultery and hangs gays from cranes, lamented Monday the injustice of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback not being signed by any NFL team for the second straight season.

“The #NFL season will start this week, unfortunately once again @Kaepernick7 is not on a NFL roster. Even though he is one of the best Quarterbacks in the league,” wrote the Iranian ex-leader who regularly chanted “Death to America.”

Gridiron football is not known to be terribly popular in Iran, but Mr. Ahmedinejad’s punditry solicited a warm response from other football fans in his replies.

A man named “Stu from the Internet” asked him for fantasy-football advice: “10 team league, standard scoring, no PPR: Should I start Royce Freeman or Lamar Miller week 1?”

Mr. Ahmedinejad did not immediately reply.

However Twitter user “fredzannarbor” “cordially” reminded the Iranian leader to mind his priorities.

“Dear Mahmoud, We have much bigger problems here. #Michigan is 8-8 in its last 16 games under @CoachJim4UM.”

Neither Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh nor Mr. Kaepernick had any immediate comment Monday on Twitter.





