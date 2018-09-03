BOSTON (AP) - Police say they’re investigating after a stolen pickup truck was found by a pond in Attleboro.
WPRI-TV reports that a passerby noticed it by the water early on Monday and called police.
There was no one in the truck when police arrived.
The truck had a logo on it for an auto parts business in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
