By - Associated Press - Monday, September 3, 2018

BOSTON (AP) - Police say they’re investigating after a stolen pickup truck was found by a pond in Attleboro.

WPRI-TV reports that a passerby noticed it by the water early on Monday and called police.

There was no one in the truck when police arrived.

The truck had a logo on it for an auto parts business in Cumberland, Rhode Island.


