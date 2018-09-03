ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York say a man has been injured in a stabbing.
Authorities say the 53-year-old man was stabbed at least once in in Rochester around 10 p.m. Sunday. The Rochester man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.